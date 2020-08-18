Three charged after Lawrence County shooting that left one dead, one in critical condition

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased victim in the homicide investigation.

Sarah Pasco, 27, from Aurora, Missouri, was found deceased on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, by a member of the Miller Rural Fire Protection District.

The second victim in the homicide investigation is still in the hospital.

Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri, Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri, and Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Missouri are all in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say additional charges are expected, and two more persons of interest are being investigated at this time.