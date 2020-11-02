Three charged after being caught vandalizing a Douglas County property

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.- Three people have been charged after a property owner caught them in the act of breaking in and vandalizing the property.

According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the property owner has had issues with vandalism in the past, but on Saturday, the owner caught three people and held them at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

The three charged are:

  • Carter Cantrell
    • Second-degree burglary
    • Possession of a controlled substance
    • Unlawful use of a weapon
    • Tampering with a motor vehicle
  • Rhonda Johnson
    • Second-degree burglary
    • Possession of a controlled substance
    • Unlawful use of a weapon
  • Kayla Williams
    • Second-degree burglary
    • Possession of a controlled substance
    • Unlawful use of a weapon
    • Tampering with a motor vehicle

During the investigation, deputies found a firearm and towed several vehicles, with one being reported stolen from Greene County and another one having stolen license plates from Wright County. All three are currently in the Douglas County Jail on $15,000 cash bonds.

“Sheriff Degase was very appreciative of the assistance provide by the caretaker in holding the subject on scene until Deputy Nathan Long arrived. It is obvious that community awareness such as this is one of several recent incidents that the public has assisted in the arrest of the suspect,” the release states.

