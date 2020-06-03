UPDATE: Suspect still not caught after 3-car fire caused by crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Three cars caught fire on the Northwest side of Springfield on June 3, 2020, after one car crashed into two others.

The crash happened near Warren and Phelps around 9 a.m.





Springfield Police say they believe that a driver recognized an off duty Greene County Deputy and sped away.

While driving away, the driver hit a railroad track. The impact with the railroad track caused his gas tank to explode.

The driver then hit the additional vehicles caused them to catch fire.

An employee at the Paul Muller building heard the crash, came outside and confronted the suspect. The suspect then pointed a silver hand gun at the employee and fled the scene on foot.

Police are looking for the suspect.

No one was in the other two vehicle at the time of the accident and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.