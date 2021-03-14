Three car collision leaves one dead, two minors injured

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo.– A crash at about 4 p.m. on Saturday involving three cars has left one driver dead and two minors injured.

Christina Rice, 33, was driving on 32nd Street just outside Sedalia traveling across a narrow bridge. An oncoming vehicle slowed to yield to Rice, and a second vehicle behind it swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid a collision. The second vehicle struck Rice’s car head-on and hit the driver’s side of the yielding car.

Rice’s car after being hit traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.

Rice and a minor who was a passenger in the car were transported to medical care. Rice was pronounced dead, while the minor remains in serious condition. No safety devices on this vehicle were activated in the crash.

The driver of the second car involved in the head-on collision, also a minor, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.