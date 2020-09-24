Three bars voluntarily ban dancing in an attempt to lower crowds

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — To prevent large crowds gathering on Main Street in St. Charles, bar owners have voluntarily agreed with the mayor to suspend dancing for now.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says busses are coming from all over to St. Louis to drop off mass parties on Main Street.

“I feel a little bit like the movie ‘Footloose,’ but that’s not what this is about, this is just about volume,” said Borgmeyer.

According to Borgmeyer, police officers patrolling Main Street have tripled from four to 12 over the past five months, which is costing taxpayers $77,000 just in overtime.

Quintessential Dining and Nightlife is one of the three dance clubs which agreed to stop the dancing. Manager Dennis Dixon says what you’ve seen outside is not what it looks like inside.

“There’s a mass amount of people who are traveling out here who aren’t making it into the bars, that is what is causing the problem,” said Dixon. “Everybody is rushing out here, but we’re not letting everyone in right now, so I think the frustration builds in the people who aren’t able to make it in, they’re not in the first 200 people down here.”

Bars can stay open until their regular time, dancing and the DJ music that goes along with it are the only things impacted.