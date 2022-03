WILLARD, Mo.– Thousands are without power in the areas of Willard and Ash Grove on Saturday.

Outages in the areas were first being reported at about 3:28 p.m. with Liberty Utilities customers affected.

The cause of the outages is not yet known.

Liberty lists the estimated time of restoration for 8:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.