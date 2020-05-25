Though gas prices are rising, they are cheap for Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gas prices are rising, but it’s still cheaper than your average Memorial Day.

TripleA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $1.96 per gallon which is about nine cents more than the week of May 17.

The association says gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost 20 years.

TripleA expects prices to continue to rise due to the demand that is likely to grow as the economy reopens.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices in Springfield are around a 1:50 per gallon.