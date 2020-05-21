Those on food stamps get maximum benefits through June

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians who qualify for food stamps will get maximum benefits through the end of June 2020.

This is an extension of the Pandemic SNAP Program which allows families to receive the maximum amount of benefits approved for their household size during the pandemic.

Online ordering now available to Missouri food stamp holders

The extra benefits will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards and food stamp interviews are also suspended through June.

Those who have questions should call the Department of Social Services at 855-373-4636.

