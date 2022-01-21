Thomas Rhett coming to JQH Arena

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT)

SPRINGFIELD, MO.– Country music megastar Thomas Rhett will be gracing the stage at JQH Arena on September 23 this year as his Bring the Bar to you Tour passes through town.

The tour announcement was made earlier today via his social media. Also joining him on the tour are guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10:00 am.

Tickets can be purchased on the Missouri State Tickets website or charge by phone at 417-836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.