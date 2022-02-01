SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Back in February 2011, 10 inches of snow fell in the Springfield metro. Totals were even higher to the west. As our meteorologists are forecasting even higher snow totals Wednesday into Thursday, we are taking a look back at the February 2011 snowstorm through KOLR 10’s file video.

KOLR 10 talked to folks working to dig out of deep snow.

In 2011, Polk County Emergency Management needed to call for help with medical transport, because plows couldn’t get to county roads fast enough. The Missouri Army National Guard stepped in to help. Here’s how:

A Greene County Sheriff let our crew ride along with him on a snowy shift, catching a crash between two semi-trucks. Watch to see how his snowy shift went.

First responders, who couldn’t call into work shared their stories with us about how they continued to serve during the snowstorm of February 2011.

The blizzard closed Interstate 44 all the way from Springfield to Joplin. Our crews talked to truck drivers who were stuck in the standstill.

But it wasn’t all bad. We talked to some kids in Springfield to get some top-notch sledding tips.

As more winter weather approaches the Ozarks, here are a few resources to keep you safe:

