“This is the Ozarks,” voters escort veteran to front of line at a Springfield polling location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some voters across the Ozarks stood in lines yesterday that wrapped around their local polling places. But thanks to the kindness of strangers, one veteran didn’t have to.

Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov heard from one man who helped make it happen.

Yesterday morning, Ron Boles went to Sequiota Elementary School to vote.

“There was a line like I’ve never seen before,” Boles said. “There was probably about 300+ people lined up outside.”

Boles patiently waited, and then he noticed an elderly gentleman who was barely able to walk.

“He had a folding chair,” Boles said. “He would unfold it, sit down, wait until the line moved, move it down, sit down.”

That’s when Boles and a man in front of him named Randy decided to ditch their spot in line.

“We talked to the gentleman,” Boles said. “Sir, can we help you? There’s other methods that you can do like curbside, whatever to vote. He goes ‘no, I want to be in line to vote. It’s unfair for everybody else that I don’t.’

He responded.

“Well, okay. How about this?”

Boles asked the man if he and Randy could escort him to the front of the line. The man agreed.

“I made an announcement to everybody,” Boles said. “I said ‘friends and neighbors, we have a veteran here that’s on oxygen and is barely able to walk, and I’m wondering if it’s okay with every one of you if we can put him in front of the line. The entire line just broke out in a resounding yes and cheer.”

Bridget O’Connell was in line and took a picture.

“It just makes you kind of proud to see,” O’Connell said. “[I wanted] to show my kids that kindness matters, and it doesn’t have to be a huge gesture. There’s always to time to be kind, and to take the time to do that was really heartwarming.”

Boles says as he and Randy helped the man back to his car, practically everybody that they passed by thanked the man for his service.

“This is Springfield,” Boles said. “This is the Ozarks. This is what we’re all about. It isn’t Democrat. It isn’t Republican. This is us. We’re neighbors. We’re friends. This is how it should be across the country.”