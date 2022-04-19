SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is requesting higher tuition from students for the 2022-2023 school year.

In a budget plan submitted to the MSU Board of Governors, the proposed tuition hikes per credit hour include:

Increase of $10.00 for undergraduate Missouri residents ($267)

Increase of $22.00 for undergraduate non-Missouri residents ($572)

Increase of $13.00 for graduate Missouri residents ($333)

Increase of $25.00 for graduate non-Missouri residents ($665)

Online classes for undergraduate students increase by $10.00 ($267)

Online classes for graduate students increase by $13.00 ($333)

Student service fees for students taking seven credit hours or more per semester increase by $15.00 ($564)

The proposed budget includes fee increases for other things like application fees, Greenwood Laboratory School, parking permits, and meal plans.

The Board of Governors’ next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced an additional 3.6 million student loan borrowers will be receiving credit toward having their loans forgiven. Estimates from Federal Student Aid (FSA) expect at least 40,000 borrowers will see “immediate debt cancellation” as they now qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program under the new changes.