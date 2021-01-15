This interactive map shows where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is making it easier to to find out where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The map provided by DHSS details which entities are providing the COVID-19 vaccine and where they can be found.

The map says, in Springfield, there are over 40 places offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of those places include:

  • Mercy hospital
  • Springfield-Greene County Health Department
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Walmart

Over in Branson, Missouri there are over 10 providers.

They include:

  • Cox Medical Center
  • Taney County Health Department
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Walgreens

The following municipalities are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine but will have fewer providers. Check the map for specific vaccine locations in:

  • Nixa
  • Ozark
  • Republic
  • Battlefield
  • Aurora
  • Rogersville
  • Hollister
  • Ava
  • Mansfield

Click here for information regarding your COVID-19 vaccine provider

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now