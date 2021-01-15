This interactive map shows where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is making it easier to to find out where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine.
The map provided by DHSS details which entities are providing the COVID-19 vaccine and where they can be found.
The map says, in Springfield, there are over 40 places offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some of those places include:
- Mercy hospital
- Springfield-Greene County Health Department
- CVS Pharmacy
- Walmart
Over in Branson, Missouri there are over 10 providers.
They include:
- Cox Medical Center
- Taney County Health Department
- CVS Pharmacy
- Walgreens
The following municipalities are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine but will have fewer providers. Check the map for specific vaccine locations in:
- Nixa
- Ozark
- Republic
- Battlefield
- Aurora
- Rogersville
- Hollister
- Ava
- Mansfield
Click here for information regarding your COVID-19 vaccine provider