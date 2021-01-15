This interactive map shows where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is making it easier to to find out where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The map provided by DHSS details which entities are providing the COVID-19 vaccine and where they can be found.

The map says, in Springfield, there are over 40 places offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of those places include:

Mercy hospital

Springfield-Greene County Health Department

CVS Pharmacy

Walmart

Over in Branson, Missouri there are over 10 providers.

They include:

Cox Medical Center

Taney County Health Department

CVS Pharmacy

Walgreens

The following municipalities are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine but will have fewer providers. Check the map for specific vaccine locations in:

Nixa

Ozark

Republic

Battlefield

Aurora

Rogersville

Hollister

Ava

Mansfield

Click here for information regarding your COVID-19 vaccine provider