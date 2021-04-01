Third trial day scheduled for woman charged with child neglect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious injury saw the second day of her trial Thursday, April 1.

Samantha Dillbeck testified before the judge. She ran an unlicensed in-home daycare in question.

In March 2017, Dillbeck was accused of being negligent while caring for then 1-year-old Grayson Barnhart. Prosecutors said Barnhart suffered permanent injuries under her care.

The prosecution team argued those injuries were a result of Shaken Baby Syndrome, which the family said has been backed up by doctors.

The doctors who testified had conflicting findings: some said it could have been accidental while some indicate shaking was likely.

The defense argued Barnhart fell and hit his head that day while sitting on the carpet. Dillbeck denies ever shaking the child.

The trial went from 9 a.m. to approximately 5:45 p.m.

No decision was made since the prosecuting team wants to call another witness to the stand on Friday, April 2, at 9 a.m.

Ozark’s First will have someone in the courtroom on April 2 to hear the possible ruling by Judge Calvin Holden if a ruling is reached.