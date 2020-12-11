Third round of CARES Act funding applications now available in Taney County

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County officials have announced that the final phase of applications available to request CARES Act funds is happening now.

“In this final phase of funding, local governments, public entities, political subdivisions, non-profits, and small businesses will be eligible to apply for reimbursement,” a press release states.

Applications can be found here and are due by 5 p.m. on December 31, 2020.

The county says small businesses may apply for direct costs and expenses incurred due to COVID, such as cleaning, disinfecting, signage, and personal protective equipment, but excluding economic loss or business interruption.

“Applicants will be required to submit sufficient supporting documentation such as quotes, bids, invoices, receipts, and proof of payment,” Taney County officials state.

After applications have been submitted, Taney County will review and evaluate the applications for completeness, compliance with the CARES Act requirements and Treasury guidance, and will then make award decisions.