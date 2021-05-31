Springfield family member joins armed forces, carrying on tradition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A member of a Springfield family is joining the military, just like several of family members did before him.

Jack Snider is only 18-years-old and accepted an appointment to the US Air Force Academy.

“I’m very excited,” said Jack. “It’s a very high honor to be able to serve in the U.S. Military, and I just can’t wait to see what happens with it. It does give me a sense of pride that I’ll be able to say, ‘hey, I’m in the U.S. Military, and wherever I was, I’m a veteran.’ And I can’t wait to show that to my children, my future children. But, I’ll leave that decision to them.”

Part of what made Jack want to apply is his family’s long history of bravery. His great-great-grandfather served in the royal navy.

Jack’s grandfather and father served in the US Army while his brother, J.R., is a rising junior in the Air Force Academy.

“To see him do this on his own and follow my footsteps, especially going to the Air Force Academy instead of West Point, it made me really proud,” said J.R.

Jack said his family didn’t pressure him to continue the tradition. Still, his brother and father said they are proud of him.

“He’s chosen to do it, and he’s determined,” said John Snider, Jack and J.R.’s father. “He’s Mr. Grit. He was persistent, just stayed with it.”

To be considered for the academy, you need a nomination from someone in Congress. Senator Roy Blunt nominated Jack for West Point Academy, another from Josh Hawley for the Air Force, and one from Congressman Billy Long for all academies.

Jack was selected out of 10 people.