Third life term for Kenneth Davis, the man who admits to killing Kinzlea Kilgore

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Kenneth Davis, the man accused in the death of Kinzlea Kilgore, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Court records say Davis was sentenced to life in prison. The new sentence will run concurrently with two previous life sentences plus fifty years in a separate child abuse case.

Davis was convicted of seven counts of child abuse in 2019. Two of those counts earned Davis his two life sentences, the other five counts earned him an additional ten years each.

Kinzlea died on May 12, 2018 and, according to court documents, she had been with Davis that day in Buffalo. The family says Kinzlea’s mother was dating Davis at the time.

Court documents say Davis told police in 2018 that Kinzlea was inside a pickup truck, unsupervised, with the doors shut and windows down. Davis said he was helping a friend move, and while he was inside the house, he heard a loud scream, went outside to find Kinzlea on the gravel driveway trying to get up. In court documents, he tells police he cleaned the gravel off the child’s face and washed her head.

She was flown to Cox South, where she was pronounced dead. A medical examiner stated her injuries were not consistent with Davis’s story. The official cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Court documents later found say that Davis caused the death of the young girl by hitting her in the head with a blunt object.

