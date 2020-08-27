Third hotel becomes university’s COVID-19 student housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A third hotel has contracted with Missouri State University (MSU) to act as housing for on-campus students to quarantine if necessary.

Before the Rail Haven Motel signed the contract, the university also signed with University Plaza and the Q.

Motel owner Gordon Elliott says it’s nice to help out, but this agreement is big for his business.

“It’s great for this property,” said Elliott. “We’ve got to make up for some bad months.”

Across 14 Springfield properties owned by Elliot Lodging, business is down in at least some capacity. Some are down 10%, some as much as 30%. Elliott says the Historic Rail Haven Motel is down quite a bit this year due to canceled events and people just not traveling.

“Route 66 festival, all summer long we have motorcycles that are picked up in Chicago and driven to Los Angeles, we have group touring,” said Elliott. “It had so many European visitors last year, that it’s hurting. Comparatively, it’s at about 50% occupancy.”

Elliott says with business down about half of this time last year; this opportunity was beneficial for both sides. The school will pay $79 a night per room, per night.

“It really helps out when you had all the expenses all year, and then all of a sudden, you get maybe full,” said Elliott.

Matt Morris, VP of Administrative Services with MSU, says this gives MSU even more flexibility if they need additional rooms.

“We are utilizing Kentwood Hall, which is on our campus,” said Morris. “The Q, that is for the entire facility, 120 rooms. University Plaza as needed, so whatever they have available at that time, and Rail Haven as needed.”

Rail Haven is providing up to 60 rooms, bringing the guaranteed total availability to at least 313 rooms, plus whatever is available at the University Plaza.

Elliott says the deal is in effect until next June. The Q was originally scheduled to be available on September 1, but Morris says they are working to have that hotel open by August 28. The University Plaza agreement will take effect at the end of September.

On August 27, MSU reported 192 students and four staff test positive for COVID-19.