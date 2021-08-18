Third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for certain individuals this weekend

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth will host a clinic in Springfield for qualified immunocompromised individuals who wish to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21st, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CoxHealth says registration is required. To register, call 417-269-1300 or reserve a spot here. Those who are unable to attend the clinic may call 417-269-1300 to schedule a dose. Documentation from a provider is not required, but participants must sign an attestation form at the clinic confirming that they are included in one of the categories.

The third dose is only available to individuals which currently include:

Receiving active cancer treatment for solid tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (greater than 20mg of prednisone per day) or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.

Third doses must be given more than 28 days from the second dose.

CoxHealth says individuals may ask their provider for guidance on a third dose if they are taking any medications that belong in groups including: alkylating agents, antimetabolites, TNF blockers, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The third dose is only applicable to those who took the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

Third doses for the general population are still being discussed.