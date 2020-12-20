Third church approved to shelter the homeless, ready to welcome guests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One day after a nuisance report prompted a property manager to ask a large group of homeless people in tents to leave, another shelter has opened up.

The First Unitarian Universalist Chuch was approved by the City of Springfield Friday night to serve as a shelter and plan to welcome guests starting Saturday night.

The church is on E. Battlefield. There are two other cold-weather shelters in town:

Men’s shelter at East Sunshine Church of Christ

Women’s shelter at Grace United Methodist Church

Those two shelters open when the weather gets below 32 degrees and currently have a limited capacity due to COVID-19.

The addition of First Unitarian comes as a task force made up of homeless advocates who tried to get city leaders to allow tent camping in designated areas. During a city council meeting Monday night, the council did discuss an ordinance that allowed buildings meeting certain criteria to open as a shelter.

City officials say there are several buildings going through the approval process.