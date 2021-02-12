Thinking about walking across a frozen pond? First responders say don’t

OZARK, Mo — A young girl falling through the ice in Ozark has firefighters warning people against taking a chance.

Ozark Fire Protection almost had a scary situation on their hands after a young girl was able to escape after falling through an iced-over pond. As temperatures are expected to drop even more Assistant Fire Chief Don Gregory is warning people about the dangers of ice.

Curiosity got the best of the young girl as she and her younger brother tried to walk across the pond.

“You see the footprints leading from this close shoreline to it,” said Gregory. “The child actually started on this shoreline and walked (across) to the north and fell in about 8 feet to the edge of the pond.”

Eyewitnesses said when the young girl fell in, her younger brother ran back across the pond to get help. Luckily, she got out safely, but the situation could have been much worse.

“The shock from the cold water, couple with the cold air temperatures doesn’t leave a lot of time before hypothermia starts to set in,” says Gregory.

Gregory explained there needs to be at least four inches of ice before it’s safe to walk on, but only one inch develops every 15 days of below freezing temperatures, and that isn’t going to happen.

“We just aren’t going to see the ice thickness to make it a safe and enjoyable opportunity. So, a little bit of prevention is what I’m trying to accomplish,” Gregory says.

If you see someone fall in a pond, you should not go after them, but call 911 immediately. Gregory also said if you go in after them the ice could give way again and will make things worse. The best thing to do is to calmly talk the person closer to the shore.