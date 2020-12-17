Thieves steal from Springfield Salvation Army twice in one week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- During a busy day of red kettle campaigning Wednesday, the Salvation Army says they were stolen from.

According to a press release, a thief broke the windows of a van stealing a laptop and two empty red kettles. Also, during the week, two catalytic converters from one box truck used for food pick up services were stolen.

“We are concerned the stolen red kettles will be used in an unauthorized manner to collect funds for someone not legitimately representing The Salvation Army. If anyone suspects a kettle at an unusual place, we ask them to report it to The Salvation Army and their local police department,” the Salvation Army stated.

The release states that having the truck out of service will cause financial and logistical issues. The Salvation Army says it is at 50% of its Red Kettle goal of $875,000, and having to incur this cost is one more challenge the organization must navigate.

“When someone steals from the Salvation Army, they are also stealing from our community, the recipients of our services and the hard-working donors who provide the financial resources to operate our programs. The stealing from The Salvation Army and the other nonprofits needs to end. If someone needs help, all they have to do is, ask any of our agencies, and we will do the best we can to meet their needs,” the release states.

If anyone has information on the stolen goods, you can contact the Salvation Army at 417-862-5509, ext 103 and ask for Steve Robeson.