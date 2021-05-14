Theodosia woman awaits trial for charges over killing her teenage daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Theodosia woman who is accused of killing her teenage daughter will face a Greene County judge for first and second-degree murder charges, abuse of a child resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence, and abandoning a corpse.

Savannah Leckie’s burned remains were found in a field around 400 yards from the home where she lived with Rebecca Rudd in the summer of 2017.

According to court documents, Ruud admitted to punishing her daughter by making her crawl in an open hog pen and bathe in a pond on the property. Investigators also say Ruud admitted to rubbing salt and alcohol into a cut on her daughter’s arm.

Deputies arrested Ruud at a Greyhound Bus Station in Springfield.

Ruud’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 18.