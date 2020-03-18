The YMCA offers a free way to stay fit while you’re stuck at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The YMCA is working to ensure people can stay fit in the comfort of their home, as the country looks to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Kelci Scott of the YMCA says fitness can be a positive outlet during this time of unknown.

“Keeping up that routine whether you’re a seasoned veteran in exercise and wellness or you’re brand new and this is your time to get started,” said Scott.

Scott says the Y is offering a free online resource called Y-360.

“It’s is a virtual YMCA membership that has anything from boot camps to active older adults, mindfulness, and yoga,” said Scott.

Something she says will be beneficial during this stressful time.

Scott says all local locations will be closed through at least March 31st.

“Spin it to a positive and use it work out as a family unit, if you are at home with children get them involved,” said Scott.

Nutritionist, Donna Webb, says how you fuel your body is also important as we spend more time at home.

“People have time to cook at home now,” said Webb. “It’s a great opportunity to get your kids involved and educate them about cooking from scratch with natural products.”

Webb says it can be a good time to practice making some of the recipes you’ve been wanting to try.

“At mealtime make your meals have a beginning and an end, and try to pack the nutrition in that meal,” said Webb.

She says this can help with unhealthy snacking throughout the day.

“Take the opportunity to maybe do some of those hobbies you’ve never done before,” said Webb. “Think about coping in ways that don’t involve food.”

Click here to access Y-360.