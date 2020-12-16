The Y Gardens apartment complex holds official ribbon-cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An apartment complex, spearheaded by Life360 Community Services, held an official ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning.

The newly constructed complex sits at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. The 41 units at the Y Gardens are for low-income families and young adults.

“See these young adults … young men and women who are aging out of foster care. One more step of being able to surround them with services, for them to have a place to stay and become productive members of society,” said Life360 Community Services CEO and President Ted Cederblom.

The complex has 18 one-bedroom apartments and 23 two-bedroom apartments. All units come furnished, including a fridge, stove, and washer/dryer hookups.