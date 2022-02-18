SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–The winner of the raffle to trigger the implosion of the James River Power Station will be none other than one of the last people working at the station.

Matt Kastner has worked at the station for 43 years. Ozarks First spoke with Kastner earlier this month about his time working there.

“It’s just been a great place to be,” Kastner said. “And there’s times that I regretted being here because it was, it was, you know, a tough place to work at times, but it was a great place to work most of the time.”

While Kastner will be the one to push the button, he actually wasn’t the winner of the raffle.

It was Kastner’s sister – Melinda Pew.

Pew lives in California. When City Utilities contacted Pew to say she had won the “Blasting for the Better” raffle, Pew said she already had plans to fly into Springfield and watch the implosion with Kastner. Now those plans include letting her brother be the one to push the button.

“I don’t show emotions very often, but this is cool,” Kastner said. “It could not have been any better.”

CU said the “Blasting for the Better” raffle helped raise $9,705 for the United Way of the Ozarks.

The implosion is scheduled for this Saturday, February 19. The power station was built in 1957 and has been in operation for 64 years, with Kastner working at the station since 1978.