The US Army Corps of Engineers increases the release of water at Table Rock

BRANSON, Mo.– The US Army Corps of Engineers is increasing its releases of water.

This increase of releases is all a part of an ongoing effort to evacuate water captured during the recent rains we’ve had here in the Ozarks.

Trevor Timberlake, a hydraulic engineer with the US Army Corp out of the Little Rock district, explained exactly what they’re doing and why.

He says, at Table Rock, the increase of releases today is the appropriate measure to take, to keep the lake evacuated of flood storages as much as they can. With the combined spillway and hydropower, releases are about 15-thousand cubic feet per second, and those at the helm understand how to do the math.

Engineers say this water release they started today, will go on for the rest of the week.