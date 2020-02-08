The Titanic’s bandleader’s violin on display in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — The most expensive Titanic artifact ever sold will soon be on display at the Titanic Museum in Branson.

Starting tomorrow, you can see the violin that belonged to the Titanic’s bandleader, Wallace Hartley.

The violin was sold for 1.7 million dollars, the highest price ever paid for a Titanic artifact.

It’s on display in the Branson museum thanks to its anonymous owner who is represented by Henry Aldridge and Sons of England.

“Quite simply what we’re talking about is the most iconic piece of Titanic memorabilia in existence for me,” said Andrew Aldridge, managing director of Henry Aldridge and Son Auctioneers. And one of the most iconic pieces of memorabilia across the board for the 20th century. You know, It’s the violin that Wallace Hartley, the musician, or the lead musician on the Titanic played as that ship was going down.”

The historic violin will be on display through June 15.