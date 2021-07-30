The State of Missouri will continue to support Greene County health care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State of Missouri will continue to support Greene County to relieve the strain of COVID-19 on the community health care system.

On Thursday, the ambulance strike teams transported 20 patients to hospitals outside the Springfield area to relieve Springfield area hospitals.

The ten teams have taken 107 OCVID-19 patients to hospitals, sometimes making 7-9 hour roundtrips to the hospital locations.

Additionally, on Thursday, the Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center helped 25 COVID-19 patients.

The center has assisted 113 patients at high risk for hospitalization and further complications due to COVID-19.

It has served patients from around southwest Missouri, including Joplin, Branson, and Bolivar.

Springfield hospital leaders have called the strike teams a “lifeline” and the infusion center “hugely helpful,” as they have freed up to 10 beds a day for one hospital.

On Friday, state team members met with Springfield-Green County health care leaders, and a team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to continue to plan for the future needs of the community.

“Our state health and emergency management teams continue to work closely with Springfield-Greene County and federal partners to promote vaccination and meet critical health care needs,” Governor Parson said.