The Stanley Cup is traveling around Springfield for fans to see

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today, Oct. 10, is the official ‘St. Louis Blues Day’ here in Springfield and the Stanley Cup is making its way around town.

The St. Louis Blues won the NHL championship back in June and got possession of the Stanley Cup.

Every Blues player, coach and front office people get to spend a day with the cup, and local attorney Joe Passanise convinced the Blues to send the cup down to Springfield to a blues celebration.

The cup arrived around 11 a.m. and VIPs like the governor and mayor got pictures with it.

First responders teamed up with the Bass Pro Aquarium scuba divers for a memorable picture and now it’s the public’s turn.

Because of the expected rough weather tonight, the Stanley Cup outdoor party downtown has been moved inside to Jordan Valley Ice Park starting at 8 p.m. which is the next opportunity for the public to see the cup.