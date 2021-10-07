The Springfield Police Department is partnering with USPS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are teaming up with the post office to catch criminals.

The department is dedicating an officer to investigating suspicious and illegal mail.

Last year, one man found out the hard way- if you send drugs through the mail, it’ll catch up to you.

Jerry Thornton, from Nixa, pleaded guilty for receiving packages of meth from California- and selling it across southwest Missouri.

A new project will help the USPS catch more criminals like this.

“Any time you have illegal substances like that going through the mail, there is the potential for exposure to our postal employees or other citizens, or they could fall into the wrong hands. That being said, since they are illegal narcotics, we don’t want them hitting the streets. So, anything we can do to keep that from happening, we do,” says U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Shade.

The Springfield Police Department is dedicating a current narcotics officer to working with the post office’s seven inspectors to intercept things like illicit drugs, cash from money laundering schemes, and guns shipped illegally.

The department says that it already sends officers to investigate when postal workers find suspicious things. They’ve already responded 20 times this year.

The Springfield Pole Department already dedicated officers to other federal agencies- like the FBI. It plans to fill this task force position as soon as possible.

The department would be reimbursed by the federal government for any overtime the officers put in.