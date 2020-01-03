The son of two local judges is missing in California

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The son of two local judges is missing.

Police in California say 25-year-old Alex Holden hasn’t been seen since new year’s eve in downtown Sacramento.

Alex is the son of Greene County judge Calvin Holden and associate judge Margaret Palmietto.

We don’t know any details on why he went missing but police say his disappearance is uncharacteristic and his family is concerned about him.

We’re reaching out to the Holden’s for a comment.

Alex is a Parkview graduate.

He currently works for Amazon and lives in Sacramento.

We’ll continue to look for updates.