The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers, donations for its programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to assist with its Red Kettle Campaign and other programs it hosts during the holidays.

Judi Turner, a long-time Salvation Army volunteer, said the Christmas toy drive is what she looks forward to the most.

“Part of the reason I do this is because at one time I was receiving,” said Turner. “I can pay it forward to others and give back to others.”

On Thursday, Dec. 17, hundreds of parents will be able to pick up gifts for their children to would otherwise go without Christmas presents.

“There are several roles,” said Turner. “You can walk with the mother and help her shop, or you can help restock the tables.”

Jeff Smith, the community relations director, said it’s not only families and toys; the Salvation Army will be gifting a Christmas meal to seniors and disabled individuals.

“Normally, half of the gym would be filled with food boxes and milk and hams, but this year, due to COVID and logistics, we have opted to purchase Price Cutter gift certificates for our families to use and they will get to go to Price Cutter to pick out their own food for Christmas,” said Smith.

Smith said this is all made possible through donations and the Red Kettle Campaign.

“They help fund the toy drive and the food, but they also help fund all our programs year-round,” said Smith.

Back in 2019, a Pizza Hut in Nixa donated 20 bikes and 20 helmets to The Salvation Army.

Terry Farmer, manager of the Nixa Pizza Hut, said their donation wouldn’t have reached 40 bikes if it wasn’t for the business next door.

“That’s Springfield Marine in Nixa,” said Farmer. “He said business has been great. Mine did well through all this. Pass the blessings on to other people.”

To volunteer at the Toy Shop on Thursday, Dec. 17, you can stop by anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield. Volunteers will help the pre-approved families pick out toys, restocking the toys, help give out food baskets and more.

Learn all the ways to support The Salvation Army on its website.