The Salvation Army is collecting box fans to give to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army is trying to combat the summer heat by hosting its annual fan drive.

Until June 20, anyone can drop off a monetary donation at Westlake Hardware in Springfield or make a pledge on the store’s website.

Westlake will use that money to purchase box fans, which The Salvation Army will take and distribute to those who need some help beating the heat.

“With COVID kind of waning and it’s not the Christmas time when people are thinking about people being hungry, sometimes we can get complacent and think well it’s beautiful weather outside, summer’s arriving, people are fine,” said Major Jon Augenstein, with The Salvation Army. “But actually, the heat is a killer in some cases more than the cold.”

If you are in need of a box fan, contact The Salvation Army to see if you qualify.