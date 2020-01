SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army is still raising money for its Tree of Lights Campaign.

With just a week left until the deadline, the organization is at 79% of its million dollar goal.

The Salvation Army says it’s ahead of where it was in the campaign this time last year but it still needs to meet the financial goal in order to provide resources for 2020 programs.

You won’t be hearing bells ringing around town, but you can still donate online or by texting “sal” to 24365.