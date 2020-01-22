The Salvation Army extends cold weather shelter hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army is extending the hours of its extreme emergency cold weather shelter at its Harbor House.

Because of current weather conditions, the shelter will stay open through the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26.

The Harbor House is an overflow shelter for men only when spaces fill up at the East Sunshine Church of Christ’s cold weather shelter.

The Harbor House shelter will be open tonight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday morning.

It’s located on 636 North Booneville where men can find a warm place to sleep, and breakfast in the morning.