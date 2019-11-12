The Salvation Army application times for Gifts of The Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Qualifying families can sign up to receive Christmas assistance through the Gifts of The Season program.

Families in Christian and Greene counties with children 16-years-old or younger can sign up as well as disabled and senior citizens.

This year The Salvation Army will be offering food and toys for the holiday season.

When applying, the applicant must have:

A valid photo ID of the person applying

Proof of address with the applicant’s name; monthly bill (utility, phone, bank) dated: September, October or November or a copy of your current lease or Section 8 paperwork.

a copy of your current lease or Section 8 paperwork. If disabled, you must bring your award letter for verification

To sign up, the applicant should go to 1707 West Chestnut Expressway at any of these dates:

November 11-15 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 18-22 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Evening times on November 11 and 18 at 5 p.m. through 7 p.m.

The toys and food will be given out on December 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointment times will be given at the sign-up.