The Riverside Inn Bridge area is closed to the public for construction

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Mo.– The Riverside Inn Bridge area will be closed to the public due to construction until the project is completed.

The bridge will be closed to help maintain a safe workplace for all individuals and on-site construction workers.

The project is anticipated to be completed in the winter of 2020, weather permitting.

This is a shared project between the Ozark Special Road District, Christian County, and the City of Ozark.

According to a press release, The new Riverside Inn Bridge will bring back a vital river crossing for our community and benefit everyone from drivers to bicyclists, as well as reduce response time for our emergency responders.

