The Riverside Inn Bridge area is closed to the public for construction

OZARK, Mo.– The Riverside Inn Bridge area will be closed to the public due to construction until the project is completed.

The bridge will be closed to help maintain a safe workplace for all individuals and on-site construction workers.

The project is anticipated to be completed in the winter of 2020, weather permitting.

This is a shared project between the Ozark Special Road District, Christian County, and the City of Ozark.

According to a press release, The new Riverside Inn Bridge will bring back a vital river crossing for our community and benefit everyone from drivers to bicyclists, as well as reduce response time for our emergency responders.