SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The People’s Convoy has passed through Springfield on its trek towards Washington D.C.

A rally gathered off of the I-44 at the 744 exit greeted trucks from The People’s Convoy as they continued towards St. Roberts. Along with other overpasses, a couple of fire trucks and hundreds of people waved and cheered in support of the convoy trucks.

“This country’s in dire straits right now. We’ve got a lot of things going on in the world. From the show of what you’re seeing here today it shows that people are getting tired,” says convoy supporter Juarez McElroy. He says he and his wife came out to show their patriotism and to stand up for their freedom and rights.

This is the sixth day in the convoy’s journey. It left earlier this morning from Big Cabin, Oklahoma to eventually end up in Cuba, Missouri.

The convoy will stop for a rally in St. Roberts.

On the opposing side, non-convoy supporters expressed their opinions online. A woman on Facebook asked, “Why aren’t these truckers working in the supply chain. We still have empty shelves and high need. These clowns need to get jobs and quit blocking traffic.”

One man stated he saw flatbeds hauling their personal vehicles and campers and referred to the convoy as, “Pretty much a joke.”

According to their website, The People’s Convoy wants all COVID-19 mandates to be lifted in the United States.

This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions: The Constitution. The People’s Convoy Facebook description

“These are all my brothers and sisters out here driving these trucks,” says Vietnam vet John Warren who stood with a large American flag in his hand next to the highway. “I love my country. If they can get things changed, I hope they do.”

The convoy launched Feb. 23rd in southern California and plans to drive the nation’s Capital Beltway by March 5 after passing through Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

