The pandemic may be having an impact on your sleep schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health leaders say stress, substance abuse and the pandemic are the most significant factors contributing to a lack of rest.

Burrell Behavioral Health’s president CJ Davis says the pandemic is interrupting sleep, even when trying to get enough.

“Generally, if you have difficulties falling asleep, it’s related to a depressive symptom,” said Davis. “If you have difficulties staying asleep and you’re waking up in the middle of the night, it’s often driven by anxiety-related symptoms.”

A change in appetite, weight loss or weight gain can also be a symptom. The same effects can happen in children.

“For kids, it’s really important too because many of them are virtual, it doesn’t always seem like a school night,” said Davis.

The effect of drugs and alcohol also affects sleep.

“The number of individuals abusing substances during the pandemic has increased significantly,” said Davis. “One of the biggest culprits of sleep deprivation is having too much alcohol before bed.”

Other evidence shows that you are more likely to make bad decisions when you don’t get enough sleep, like not adequately protecting yourself from viral hazards. Davis says there are ways to keep your immune system up.

“It’s really important throughout the pandemic that you try to stay on a very critical sleep routine,” said Davis. “Limit alcohol before bed, limit video games before bed, limits TV before bed. Make conscious efforts to stay on track as far as your sleep-wake cycle.”

The Sleep Foundation also gives some tips on how to keep your sleep schedule in check.

If you’re working from home, make sure your workspace has a lot of light to help balance your circadian rhythm. People also could try following a daily schedule as much as possible, so your brain and body know when the workday is over.