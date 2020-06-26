The pandemic has caused a spike in alcohol sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alcohol sales have surged nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past three months show a 27% increase in alcohol sales across the nation. Reports say Americans spent $1 billion on beer over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Councilors with Burrell say they are seeing more people seeking help for their heavy use of alcohol.

“We have a lot of people that voluntarily call us and ask for services,” said Neal DeSha, assistant director of recovery services. “They are not mandated by a parole officer or a probation officer, they voluntarily reach out to us and that takes a lot of courage.”

Burrell statistics show a nearly 24% increase in crisis line calls related to substance abuse from April to May.

