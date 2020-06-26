The pandemic has caused a spike in alcohol sales

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alcohol sales have surged nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past three months show a 27% increase in alcohol sales across the nation. Reports say Americans spent $1 billion on beer over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Councilors with Burrell say they are seeing more people seeking help for their heavy use of alcohol.

“We have a lot of people that voluntarily call us and ask for services,” said Neal DeSha, assistant director of recovery services. “They are not mandated by a parole officer or a probation officer, they voluntarily reach out to us and that takes a lot of courage.”

Burrell statistics show a nearly 24% increase in crisis line calls related to substance abuse from April to May.

For more information on Burrell therapy and counseling, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now