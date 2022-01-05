The owner of Car-fi passes away in December 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Richard (Rick) O. Snelson, Jr., 66, of Springfield passed away on December 31, 2021.

Snelson was the owner of Car-Fi in Springfield and Nixa before he retired. For the last four years, Car-Fi has donated coats to those less fortunate.

In February 2021, the business created an enclosure for the coats to keep them dry.

Snelson began working in his parents’ stereo store in high school which began his lifelong love of music and mobile electronics.

Rick Snelson’s Daughter, Christie Snelson, says her father had a positive impact, both in the community and in her life.

“Personally, I’ve known I’ve been lucky to have had a dad like mine since I was a little girl as I continually witnessed his example of character. Not only did I always feel unconditional love and support as his daughter, I saw his love for others through his deep and wide kindness and generosity.”

She says his passion, creativity, and drive, along with his personality made him a good businessman as well. “He was quick to make friends as he made many feel at ease and brought smiles to their faces with his fun sense of humor… he took risks and set new standards in his field and involved the community along the way as well.”

“The outpour of love from his friends and colleagues telling stories how he touched their lives and what he meant to them has been very moving and is a testament to how great of a guy he really was. He was loved by and will be missed by many,” says Christie.

Snelson was also the founder of Springfield’s Best and of the local charity organization, Play it Forward SWMO. Play it Forward provides donated and purchased instruments to children of Southwest Missouri.

Ruell Chappell, Director of Play It Forward of Southwest Missouri, has been a close personal friend of Rick Snelson since childhood. “I’ve known him my whole life. I love him like a brother.”

Chappell says the idea of Play It Forward of Southwest Mo came from a trip to the St. Louis location. Rick Snelson came back to Springfield and approached Chappell with the idea. ” He did a lot of good for the community in a lot of different ways. He gave me an opportunity to do something that was really cool. We’ve given away $30,000 of instruments to kids who can’t afford to buy them,” says Chappell.

Rick Snelson’s wife, Reba, is the treasurer of Play it Forward and hopes to continue his legacy through the Rick Snelson Memorial scholarship fund hosted by Play it Forward to annually award money toward tuition for students pursuing a musical career.