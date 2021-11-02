The Nixa mayoral recall election results are in

Brian Steele, Mayor of Nixa, is seen next to one of his campaign signs in Nixa, Missouri on Oct. 21,2021. Steele is facing a recall election on November 2 as a local conservative group has taken issue with some of the cities COVID-19 measures taken in the past year. (AP Photo/Bruce E. Stidham)

Nixa, Mo.- Nixa residents voted to retain current Mayor Brian Steele in a recall election that occurred November 2nd.

75% of voters chose to keep Mayor Steele in office.

Back in late June, a group of voters gathered enough petitions to put the mayoral recall on the next ballot.

Members of the group say Mayor Steele overused his power when he enacted a city-wide mask mandate without asking City Council members to vote on it.

The mask mandate that sparked the petition expired six months ago, but some residents are still pushing for Steele to be replaced, arguing the move was an overreach and pandemic safety measures were hurting the city’s economy.

The Christian County Clerk expected low voter turnout.

However, according to Mayor Steele, the election had the largest voter turnout in a municipal election, with over 3,000 residents voting on the recall.

The election is costing taxpayers as much as $15,000.

Mayor Steele’s current term is set to expire in April 2023.