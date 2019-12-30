The need for donations continues after the holiday’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The need for donations and volunteers does not go away after the holidays.

Donations usually drop significantly after the holidays, but the need is increasing.

Some reasons include:

People could just now be looking for a job for the first time.

Some people are unable to go back to work for medical reasons/addiction

Working families cannot make ends meet (for example, this time of year, it’s cold outside. They have to choose between paying the electric bill, gas bill, or groceries.)

If you want to donate to “Least of These,” visit https://forms.donorsnap.com/form?id=a064d696-6b44-4ba8-bdb0-ac54305b2592

If you want to donate to Ozarks Food Harvest, visit https://ozarksfoodharvest.org/donate/