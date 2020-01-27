The nation’s tax season officially begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Tax season is now upon us, for individual tax return filers today (1/27/2020) is the first day the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2019 returns.

If you are looking for free help and don’t mind waiting, Drury University students might be able to help out.

Students will be helping low-income taxpayers, starting in February.

The Drury tax service accepts walk-in clients at the Breech School of Business Administration building.

The first session is Monday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Be sure to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, and all tax documents.