The nation’s tax season officially begins Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
tax filing season graphic_1486464520283.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Tax season is now upon us, for individual tax return filers today (1/27/2020) is the first day the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2019 returns.

If you are looking for free help and don’t mind waiting, Drury University students might be able to help out.

Students will be helping low-income taxpayers, starting in February.

The Drury tax service accepts walk-in clients at the Breech School of Business Administration building.

The first session is Monday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Be sure to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, and all tax documents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories