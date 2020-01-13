The National weather service surveys storm damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The National weather service team went out today (1/13/2020) to survey the storm damage from late last week.

The Springfield NWS found that an EF-1 tornado touched down east of Springfield Friday evening (1/10/2020) at 5:42 p.m. and was on the ground 7 miles before lifting just north of Strafford. The tornado also uprooted or damaged several trees.

Strafford Tornado statistics:

Winds: 98 mph

Path Width: 75 yards

Path length: 7 miles

The Springfield NWS confirmed that another tornado hit near Fair Play, MO, Friday afternoon.

The tornado touched down southwest of Fair Play, passing just northwest of Fair Play before crossing Hwy. 123. The tornado lifted just east of Hwy. 13. The tornado completely destroyed a manufactured home shortly after touchdown. It also damaged a few other homes along with uprooting or damaging several trees.

Fair Play Tornado statistics: