The National Tiger Sanctuary is not a “Tiger King” zoo but a rescue and rehabilitation center

SADDLEBROOK, Mo.– The National Tiger Sanctuary in Saddlebrook, MO, does not want to be confused for a “Tiger King” zoo.

The popular Netflix series starring Joe Exotic has spotlighted how these big cats are being mistreated throughout the country. The National Tiger Sanctuary says they are far from Joe Exotic’s zoo.

The National Tiger Sanctuary said for actual sanctuaries that are non-profit, their sole purpose is taking care of these exotic species and educating the public about the horrible conditions these animals have been rescued from. They are not one of these roadside zoos that profit off of the caging exotic animals. They are a rescue and rehabilitation center, which means they do not breed tiger cubs or allow the public to touch their exotic animals.

The sanctuary has rescued big cats from private owners, just like Joe Exotic, as well as magicians and other entertainers.

Sam Blecha, Animal Care Staff, says, “What they wanted to do was change the cub handling problems. The issues with people interacting with young tigers. Owning young tigers because what they wanted you to see is that yea, it may be cute and cuddly when its fifty pounds, but when it’s five hundred pounds, it’s a little bit different animal at that point.”