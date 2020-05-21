The Muffler Man; Springfield’s newest piece of history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming in at 25 feet and 800 pounds is Springfield’s newest piece of history, the muffler man statue.

It will be front-and-center at Springfield’s new “Route 66 Food-Truck Park” and is now the twelfth statue along the “Mother Road.”

The owner of the Food Truck Park, Kirk Wheeler, says,” It was custom made for me in Natural Bridge, Virginia. He’s referred to as a Muffler Man giant. The people that made this one for me have been finding the old ones, refurbishing them and selling them. They made molds of all the parts so now they can make a full-size custom made, so I asked for a chef’s hat and some cooking tools in his hands. We got him up and standing up about a week ago here at 1530 East St. Louis Street.”

Wheeler says he is there for people to stand by him and get photos catering to the Route 66 travelers that come through town.

There are 11 different types of these statues between Chicago and California.

The twelfth coming to Springfield was made in a month by a company in Virginia.

Springfield’s statue is a chef holding a spatula and meat fork.

Baylee Teague, Bartender at the Route 66 Food Truck Park, says, “It’s one of those things like the giant fork in Springfield, it’s one of those things that is so unique, and no one else has. You can’t miss it!”