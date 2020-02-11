The Milly Project: The story of Milly Sawyers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Milly Project is a performing arts piece that tells the story of Springfield’s Milly Sawyers, an enslaved woman who won her freedom in 1836. Now, the show is touring across the state.

Actors performed the story at The Gillioz Theatre over the weekend of Feb. 7th, 2020. John Herbert, an actor who helped bring Sawyers’ story to life, says the event is meant to bring an all-but-forgotten piece of local history to light.

“Telling the story of the marginalized is the most important thing that we can do especially if that story is part of my story,” Herbert said. “I’m a part of a community of marginalized people whose stories are not being told this is a story about black people in my community.”

To learn more about The Milly Project, click here.