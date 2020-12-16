The Manor at Elfindale is visited by Santa, gypsy horses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Santa, a few of his elves and some gypsy horses stopped by the Manor at Elfindale Tuesday morning, Dec. 15.

Santa and his crew lead the horses from window to window for residents to see.

Hannah Smothers, a health care consultant with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, is a part of the group that helped put this event together.

“They haven’t been able to see families, friends,” said Smothers. “They’re quarantined. It’s just important for that social contact, that human contact. Seeing these animals helps bring a new level of happiness and joy to people.”

Smothers said this kind of visit brings joy and hope to the residents.